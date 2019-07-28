Cyclist seriously hurt in Bridgend collision with car
- 28 July 2019
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car near Bridgend.
Emergency services were called to a crash between a bicycle and a Vauxhall Corsa at about 02:50 BST, along the A4063 between Llangynwyd and Coytrahen.
The cyclist was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend and the motorist is helping police with inquiries.
The A4063 Bridgend Road is closed in both directions and detours are in place.
South Wales Police urged witnesses to come forward.