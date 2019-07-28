Image copyright Anna Davies Image caption Mr Jones has been a regular at the Royal Welsh Show since the 1960s

A 76-year-old shepherd found with "nasty wounds" at the Royal Welsh Show is recovering in hospital.

Islwyn Jones was found unconscious behind brambles on the site at Llanelwedd, Powys, by police sniffer dogs on Wednesday afternoon.

He suffered arm, back and facial injuries in the alleged attack on Tuesday night.

"He suffered some nasty wounds but is in good spirits now," said his friend Anna Davies.

The alarm was raised after Mr Jones, from Sarn, near Newtown, failed to tend to sheep he was caring for at the show.

Show regular

"When our sheep hadn't been fed, that started alarm bells ringing and we reported him missing," said Mrs Davies, a vet in mid Wales.

"Islwyn told me he looked at his phone at 23.05 BST. The next thing he remembers is a police dog pulling at his shirt the next afternoon. The problem was he had been thrown into the brambles.

"He had to go to Morriston Hospital to have surgery to a very nasty wound on his arm. There's also injuries to his face, a very nasty wound on his nose and one on his back."

Mr Jones has attended the Royal Welsh Show for 58 years.

Well-wishers have already raised almost £3,000 online to help him get back his campervan, which was impounded.

Show organisers, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said it is continuing to support police in their investigations.

A statement added: "Our effective initial response led to the quick recovery of the man and we maintain that level of focus behind the scenes.

"We will review the circumstances to ensure any lessons are understood, however our thoughts are with Islwyn."