The woman and her daughter were rescued by a Horton and Port Eynon RNLI lifeboat crew

A woman and her daughter had to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in an inflatable canoe.

They were carried away by strong winds at Port Eynon Bay, on Gower, on Saturday.

An RNLI lifeguard paddled out and waited with them until a lifeboat crew from Horton and Port Eynon could return them to shore.

A spokesman for the RNLI advised people to be "extremely careful" using inflatables in strong winds.