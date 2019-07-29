Met Office warning of thunderstorms hitting Wales
- 29 July 2019
Thunderstorms could bring flooding and travel disruption on Tuesday.
The whole of Wales is covered by a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning from 03:00 BST to 23:59.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," the warning said.
All 22 of Wales' local authorities are covered, and the Met Office said bus and train services could be cancelled.