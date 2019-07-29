Image copyright Barry Coastguard Image caption The car had to be moved back to the road by a recovery vehicle

A driver became stuck on pebbles at a beach near Barry and had to be rescued by coastguards.

Barry Coastguard said the man had driven on to the pebbles at Cold Knap beach at about lunchtime on Sunday.

A recovery vehicle was used to get the car back to the road. South Wales Police attended and checked the driver and vehicle.

A spokesperson for Barry Coastguard said the man was not seeking help or suffering from medical conditions.

"We don't want people to second-guess themselves," they said.

"Even a few minutes' hesitation by those in distress, perhaps holding off on a call because they're worried about getting a bill for hundreds of pounds, could mean the difference between life and death.

"The Coastguard doesn't charge."