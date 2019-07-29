Wales

Stuck driver rescued from Cold Knap beach pebbles in Barry

  • 29 July 2019
The car Image copyright Barry Coastguard
Image caption The car had to be moved back to the road by a recovery vehicle

A driver became stuck on pebbles at a beach near Barry and had to be rescued by coastguards.

Barry Coastguard said the man had driven on to the pebbles at Cold Knap beach at about lunchtime on Sunday.

A recovery vehicle was used to get the car back to the road. South Wales Police attended and checked the driver and vehicle.

A spokesperson for Barry Coastguard said the man was not seeking help or suffering from medical conditions.

"We don't want people to second-guess themselves," they said.

"Even a few minutes' hesitation by those in distress, perhaps holding off on a call because they're worried about getting a bill for hundreds of pounds, could mean the difference between life and death.

"The Coastguard doesn't charge."

Image copyright Barry Coastguard

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites