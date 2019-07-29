Image copyright Geograph / Chris Shaw Image caption Horseshoe Falls is one of the waterfalls at Pontneddfechan, near where the man got into difficulty

A 20-year-old man from Bridgend has died after getting into difficulty swimming near waterfalls.

Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a man in the water at Pontneddfechan, Glynneath, on 24 July.

Officers attended along with the fire service and paramedics and the man was taken to hospital, but died the next day.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and the man's next of kin and HM Coroner were made aware.