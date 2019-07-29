Man, 20, dies after Pontneddfechan waterfall swim
- 29 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man from Bridgend has died after getting into difficulty swimming near waterfalls.
Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a man in the water at Pontneddfechan, Glynneath, on 24 July.
Officers attended along with the fire service and paramedics and the man was taken to hospital, but died the next day.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and the man's next of kin and HM Coroner were made aware.