Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leigh Griffiths said John Tossell is a "fit man" who swims three times a week

A family has described going through "six weeks of heartache" and re-appealed for information on a man who is missing on a Greek island.

John Tossell, 73, from Bridgend, did not return from a walk on 17 June, while on the third day of his Zante holiday.

Authorities in Greece spent a week looking for Mr Tossell but called off the search.

His family fear he may have been involved in an accident.

Mr Tossell's partner Gillian Griffiths urged anyone with information to "ease your conscience".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Tossell has been with partner Gillian for 20 years

"John has been missing six weeks. It's six weeks of heartache," she said on Facebook.

"I am begging anyone who knows anything or anyone who has been involved in the disappearance of John to please come forward urgently.

"I fully believe that something suspicious has taken place and if someone was involved in a hit and run involving John I'm sure it was an innocent accident not deliberate."

Mr Tossell was described as a "fit man" who swam three times a week and walked miles with his dogs.

Image copyright Dominik Rosner Image caption Mr Tossell had been visiting the Panagia Skopiotissa monastery

He had gone to the monastery on Mount Skopos, near the village of Argassi, and failed to return to the hotel where he was staying.

Volunteers from the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team went to Zante and searched for Mr Tossell after £7,000 was raised on a Go Fund Me Page.

But their search was also called off after they failed to find him.

Ms Griffiths said she was convinced Mr Tossell had been "taken or removed" from Zante, adding: "All I ask is to let me know where he is so I can bring him home."

Son-in-law Gareth Whitham called for anyone who was travelling along the road between Argassi and Banana Beach between 10:00 and 12:00 and saw "odd behaviour" to contact police.