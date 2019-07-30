Image copyright Meshroom Image caption An atist's impression of the new Cardiff bus station includes some of the planned apartments, shops and offices

Work can start on Cardiff's long-awaited new bus station after a deal was agreed by financial backers.

The interchange will have bays for 14 buses on the north side of Cardiff Central railway station, with more planned for the south in the future.

It will also include apartments, shops and offices.

Cardiff Central AM Jenny Rathbone said the deal was a "major milestone" as a new bus station had been needed for about a decade.

Cardiff Council gave the development the go-ahead in November and now the Welsh Government, financial services company Legal and General, and developer Rightacres Property have confirmed work will get under way after they agreed a deal.

The opening of the bus station - delayed from 2017 due to changes in the wider plans - is now expected in 2021.

"Unlocking this development has been a complex process," said Paul McCarthy, chief executive of Rightacres, the firm leading the development of the square.

Ms Rathbone said she was "delighted to finally see it beginning to take shape" as the city urgently needed an integrated, modern public transport system.

It will be built on land next to the new headquarters for BBC Cymru Wales, on the site of the former bus station.

Image copyright Nancy Cavill Image caption AMs Jenny Rathbone and Julie Morgan said the bus station was a crucial part of the city centre

The Welsh Government is contributing £15m to "fit out" the new bus interchange on top of the £15m it paid to acquire the land.

Cardiff city deal partners have pledged £40m with £15m from Transport for Wales.

And some cash will be used from the £58m set aside to revamp Cardiff Central and build a new rail station at West Wales Parkway in Felindre, Swansea, according to the Welsh Government.

There will also be "significant funding" from the private sector, including Legal and General, the Welsh Government added.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said the bus interchange was a key component in a metro transport hub and would "work seamlessly with Wales's busiest railway station to form a fully integrated passenger experience at the heart of our capital city".

The site has been cleared in anticipation of work starting.