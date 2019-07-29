Image copyright Getty Images

A woman who posted on Facebook that her taxi company did not want to employ Pakistani or "dark" drivers has been cautioned by police.

The 62-year-old from Port Talbot was arrested on Friday following "offensive" comments.

South Wales Police said she "fully admitted" the racially-aggravated public order offence.

The force said the public should remember "the use of social media carries responsibilities".

A spokesman said: "Before posting comments, it is advisable to consider what impact those comments will have on other people and whether the post could be breaking the law."