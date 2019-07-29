Image caption Passengers are urged to check that taxi drivers have ID and their vehicles have licence plates

Reports of a fake taxi driver attempting to pick up passengers in Wrexham have sparked a warning.

Wrexham council confirmed it was aware of claims on social media over the weekend of a bogus vehicle and said North Wales Police were investigating.

The local authority is urging people to book vehicles through a legitimate taxi firm or use a taxi rank.

Passengers are also being encouraged to ask drivers for ID and to report any suspicions that they may be unlicensed.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We're warning people to take care when using taxis following reports of a bogus driver out there.

"All private hire vehicles in Wrexham display distinctive yellow stickers on the rear passenger windows."

Skip Twitter post by @BenWatson37 There is a bogus taxi going around @wrexham please if you are out tonight look for a plate on the taxi and look for the drivers badge inside the taxi, if all else fails walk to a taxi office so you know you will get home safe and by someone who is licensed. Please RT — Ben (@BenWatson37) July 27, 2019 Report

The spokesperson added that all legitimate drivers would have been checked for any criminal records or motoring convictions.

Anyone who suspects someone is acting as an unlicensed taxi driver in Wrexham is asked either to phone the council or contact North Wales Police on 101.