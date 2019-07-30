Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lauren Griffiths was described as a "ray of sunshine" by her family

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths in Cardiff.

Her body was found in her flat in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, on 30 April.

The 22-year-old man, who was known to her, was immediately arrested and later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

He has been re-arrested at his home address in Wrexham following new information, South Wales Police said.

Ms Griffiths' family said the last three months had been "unbearable".

"We all miss Lauren so much, she truly was our ray of sunshine. Our lives have been torn apart," a statement said.

"Lauren was due to go on our family holiday in August which inevitably had to be cancelled leaving her younger siblings confused and upset.

"This holiday was an annual tradition that has been broken. This is how we are feeling - broken.

"We are crying out if anyone does have information, please contact South Wales Police."

The force has renewed its appeal for information, particularly from anyone who may have spoken to Ms Griffiths between March and April.