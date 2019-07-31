Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Terrence Murrell told police he was a model

A male model involved with a drugs gang importing raw steroids from China has been arrested while on the run in Indonesia.

Terrence Murrell, 30, from London, was jailed for 37 months in his absence at Caernarfon Crown Court in October.

The court heard he was leading the life of a tourist on the island of Bali and had been seen in photos on Facebook.

He had previously admitted conspiracy to supply a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.

North Wales Police Det Supt Steven Williams said: "We are aware of the arrest of Terence David Murrell in Bali.

"He remains outstanding for the offences he was convicted of last October, and we will await the outcome of the proceedings in Bali.

"Ultimately, he will have to face justice in this country for these offences."

Bogus addresses

The drugs ring of 15 defendants conspired to import, produce and then sell steroids and hormone tablets around north Wales, London and Leeds and on a number of websites.

It was broken after customs officials intercepted a number of parcels addressed to the defendants or bogus business addresses they were using to hide the conspiracy.

Drugs worth almost £2m had been seized and the gang were thought to have made £1.2m profit in two years.

Murrell is thought to have made more than £220,000 from the supply of steroids.