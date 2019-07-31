Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The search warrants were executed after Swansea University complained to the Serious Fraud Office

Police have searched a number of addresses as part of an investigation into alleged bribery involving a Welsh university.

Officers from Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for south Wales, executed searches in Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Kent, police said.

The search warrants were executed after Swansea University complained to the Serious Fraud Office in late 2018.

No arrests have been made but police seized a number of items.

These included documents and electronic equipment, South Wales Police said.

Officers from South Wales, Dyfed-Powys and Kent Police forces were involved in the searches.

"The investigation is complex and remains ongoing," police added.