Flintshire's Theatr Clwyd energy-efficient redesign unveiled
Plans to renovate a theatre in Flintshire have been unveiled.
Theatr Clwyd, which was established in 1976, will have a 300-seat pop-up theatre next door as well as becoming greener and more energy efficient.
The phased construction, due to begin in 2021, will also see a memory cafe for people with dementia installed, a sensory garden and playground. The theatre will stay open during the work.
A public consultation runs from Thursday until 23 September.