Wales

Flintshire's Theatr Clwyd energy-efficient redesign unveiled

  • 1 August 2019
Artist's impression Image copyright Haworth Tompkins
Image caption The new building will include a pop-up theatre, a memory cafe, a sensory garden and playground

Plans to renovate a theatre in Flintshire have been unveiled.

Theatr Clwyd, which was established in 1976, will have a 300-seat pop-up theatre next door as well as becoming greener and more energy efficient.

The phased construction, due to begin in 2021, will also see a memory cafe for people with dementia installed, a sensory garden and playground. The theatre will stay open during the work.

A public consultation runs from Thursday until 23 September.

Image copyright Haworth Tompkins

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites