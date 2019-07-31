Image copyright Jonathan Fox Image caption Boats were wrecked and tonnes of polystyrene were strewn across the shore

Plans to rebuild Holyhead Marina following the devastation of Storm Emma have been unveiled.

When it struck in March 2018 it wrecked a floating breakwater, ripped up pontoons and damaged around 80 boats of which several sank.

Since then, the marina has only been open on a limited basis.

Marina bosses now propose a full-scale rebuild with new sea defences to replace the breakwaters, saying they would "never survive" a similar storm.

A new 500-metre sea wall would offer 24-hour unrestricted access, integrating the "lessons learned" from Storm Emma and the resulting pollutants released into the sea.

Image copyright Holyhead Marina Image caption Permanent sea defences would allow 24-hour access in all weathers, marina bosses say

Around 30 tonnes of polystyrene ripped from the pontoons was eventually recovered from local beaches, along with 2,750 litres of oil.

"In order to protect the new marina from unsurvivable north easterly storms in future, the company has no alternative but to build a permanent sea wall within its harbour lease area," the written proposal says.

"The project accepts the conclusion of experts that floating breakwaters - of any size or design - will never survive the wave length/height experienced during Storm Emma - and therefore removes the threat of a repeat of this disaster."

Marina bosses said the improvements would protect the facilities already on offer, expand customer demand and generate opportunities for other businesses.

Anglesey council's planning department is expected to respond in due course, with full planning consent to be sought at a later date.