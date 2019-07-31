Lauren Griffiths death: Wrexham man released on bail
- 31 July 2019
A man re-arrested on suspicion of murdering 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths in Cardiff has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Ms Griffiths' body was found in her flat in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, on 30 April.
The 22-year-old man, who was known to her, was re-arrested at his home address in Wrexham on Tuesday.
South Wales Police want speak to anyone who may have spoken to Ms Griffiths between March and April.
Further tests and enquiries are being made to establish the exact cause of death.