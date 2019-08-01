Image copyright tforgo/Getty Images Image caption Carmarthenshire-based Chocolate Farm Projects Ltd, which trades as Nomnom Chocolate, was started in 2014

A chocolate company which was started in a caravan with a £4,000 Prince's Trust loan has gone into liquidation, according to an insolvency firm.

Carmarthenshire-based Chocolate Farm Projects Ltd, which trades as Nomnom Chocolate, appointed Booth Insolvency as its liquidator.

Founder Liam Burgess, 26, started the company in 2014.

The company recently expanded, moving into a former dairy farm outside Llanboidy, near St Clears.

It had also recently taken over the site of the former Pembertons Chocolate Factory nearby.

Mr Burgess was described as Wales' answer to Willy Wonka when he featured in a mini-documentary by Munchies making a Welsh cake-infused chocolate bar.

A notice about the company's liquidation has been placed in the London Gazette.