A father-of-five has died two weeks after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car.

Adam James Rose, 47, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, was on a silver Kawasaki on the A48 at Margam, Port Talbot at about 16:30 BST on 16 July.

The crash involved a black Audi A3 and South Wales Police is still investigating what happened.

In a tribute, Mr Rose's family said he would be remembered by his "beautiful smile and wicked laughter".