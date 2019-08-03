Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Pogba will be playing against AC Milan

Cardiff is set to see Manchester United and AC Milan battle it out in the International Champions Cup at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Big names in the game globally are expected to turn out, including Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez for Manchester United.

Alessio Romagnoli and Lucas Paqueta will be playing for AC Milan.

Kick off is at 17:30 BST, with a full city centre road closure in place from 14:00 BST until 20:30 BST.

Transport for Wales has warned that trains in the Cardiff area are expected to be busy all day.

Engineering work around Newport railway station will be in place from 11:00 BST on Saturday, resulting in some services to and from Cardiff being replaced by buses.

Local buses will be diverted away from central city bus stops during the closure.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli is set to play at the Principality Stadium

Planned road closures: