An investigation has been launched into concerns raised about a GP practice which closed suddenly three months ago.

Many patients were left in limbo following the closure of Bromfield medical centre in Mold, Flintshire.

Now a probe is taking place after a patient complained about a delayed referral from the surgery.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) confirmed it was looking into unspecified "clinical concerns" at the practice.

Health board officials said they could not disclose the reason why the patient's referral was not completed as it was being looked into by the General Medical Council (GMC).

De-registered

However, a separate letter sent to the same patient in June showed other cases where referrals and other records have not been completed were being examined, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In the document, Dr Gareth Bowdler, Betsi Cadwaladr's east area medical director, said: "You will have already received a letter from the health board explaining that Bromfield Surgery has closed and you will be re-registered with another practice.

"We appreciate this will be unsettling and we are doing our best to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Contact patients

"We are now writing to you to inform that as part of the transfer of patients to other surgeries, it has come to light that an administrative error occurred, and that as a result referrals and some record of consultations have not been made.

"BCUHB are taking steps to review records and it may be necessary to contact some patients where we feel there is a need for them to be seen, or to clarify information.

"We will contact those patients directly affected within the next few weeks."

The letter also revealed a dedicated helpline was set up for patients to discuss any concerns.

Both the health board and the GMC did not want to comment further on the investigation.