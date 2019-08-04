Image copyright Google Image caption Gas pipe renewal work is taking place near the junction of Dolfor Road and Lidl

Work to upgrade a gas mains network in Powys will start this week.

Road diversions and traffic lights have already been put in place ahead of the work starting in Newtown.

The work was delayed until the completion of the town's long-awaited bypass, which opened in February.

Councillor Joy Jones said people have already been stuck in delays near the junction of Dolfor Road and Lidl, prompting a revision of the arrangements.

The entrance lane on Park Street junction will be temporarily closed from 5-16 August as part of the works.

Councillor David Selby told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I have asked the traffic team to see if the [traffic] light phases can be changed to reduce the queues.

"They are being monitored and the Lidl traffic light has been removed which should reduce the delays along New Road and Llanidloes Road.

"This lights will be brought back at some time."

Image caption The opening of the long-awaited Newtown bypass this year has eased traffic through the town

A spokesman for Powys County Council, said: "Hafren Dyfrdwy and Wales and West Utilities are planning major water mains and gas mains renewal works in Newtown that have been on hold for some considerable time.

"This was due to the significant disruption that would have occurred without the bypass being in place.

"These works are planned to take place over the school summer holidays due to the immediate proximity of several schools."

The four-mile (6.4km) bypass which runs to the south of Newtown with two lanes in one direction and one the other way was opened in February, 70 years after a public notice published in 1949 showed such a road was being considered.