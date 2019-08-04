Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Vehicle interior and exterior refurbishment and modifications will be carried out at the site

A railway depot that closed in December is to be reopened.

Chrysalis Rail said the Landore Depot in Swansea would reopen this month as a rolling stock maintenance and overhaul depot.

The company said it would use the facility for vehicle refurbishment and modifications such as installing accessible toilets and paintwork.

The depot was previously operated by Great Western Railway for maintaining high speed trains.

Chrysalis Rail's managing director Chris Steele said the company was "delighted" to be reopening the facility, adding: "There is a great existing local railway talent pool with the relevant knowledge and expertise here in south Wales.

"We would love to hear from local people interested in a career in the rail industry with the relevant skills, experience and attitude to come and work with us."