Image copyright Magic Lantern Cinema Image caption The Magic Lantern was opened in 1893 and started showing films in 1900

A campaign has been launched to save a cinema in Gwynedd that has been showing films for over 100 years.

The Magic Lantern cinema in Tywyn said £18,000 needs to be raised within six months to stop the closure.

During maintenance work staff became aware that one of the main projector parts needed to be replaced.

Staff member Sara Waddington said meeting the financial target was "vital".

The cinema is a "vibrant and dynamic" community hub, she added.

More than 20,000 people visit the rural cinema every year, owners say.

As well as showing old and new films, a number of community events are held there, including Welsh lessons, coffee mornings, meetings and even weddings.

Image copyright Magic Lantern Cinema Image caption A special event was held at the cinema last year to reduce loneliness over Christmas

Ms Waddington added: "It was a huge shock when we heard that the projector needed a new piece, after only six years of use. We didn't expect the piece to be so expensive".

"We have a duty to show films to the people of Tywyn and the wider area and we are confident that our audience will be ready to support us."

The response to the online crowdfunding campaign so far has been "incredible", Ms Waddington said.

"All the Magic Lantern staff came together to make fools of themselves while recording a video to promote the campaign," she explained.

"That video went online and by the following evening we had raised over £3,000.

"All the messages and donations we have received make us extremely hopeful of reaching our target."

Staff said they plan to hold a series of events in September to help with the campaign.