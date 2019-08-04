Motorists have been warned there will be closures on Wales' longest road for the next five nights.

The A470, which runs from Cardiff to Llandudno, will be shut between Pontypridd and Abercynon in Rhondda Cynon Taff for road lighting upgrades.

It will be closed southbound from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on Sunday and Wednesday nights and northbound on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Abercynon roundabout will also be closed on Thursday night.