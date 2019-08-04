Image copyright Google Image caption College Street is a narrow road off Town Hill

A man has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after being assaulted near Wrexham town centre, police have said.

The local man, aged in his 30s, was found unconscious on College Street at about 01:30 BST.

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but he has since been transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Red Cross staff based nearby gave first aid at the scene, close to the foot of steps which lead towards St Giles' Parish Church.

Police appealed for witnesses to get in touch.