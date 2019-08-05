Image copyright Google Image caption The officer had tried to make the arrest in the village of Southsea

A man has been charged after a police officer was left with serious injuries while trying to make an arrest.

The officer, from the roads policing unit, tried to make the arrest in School Lane, Southsea, Wrexham, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he has remained.

North Wales Police said a 25-year-old man from Southsea has been charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear before magistrates later.