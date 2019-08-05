Image copyright Chris Allen/Geograph Image caption Brecon Beacons is one of the areas the route passes through

A 280-mile walking trail linking north and south Wales has been officially recognised.

The Cambrian Way from Conwy in the north to Cardiff in the south could take about three weeks to complete in one attempt.

It was drawn up by rambler Tony Drake from Stroud, Gloucestershire, about 50 years ago.

Mr Drake, who enjoyed walking in Wales, died in 2012 and left money to Ramblers Cymru to finish the work he started.

Ramblers Cymru worked with landowners, councils, national parks and trusts to gain access and get official recognition for the route.

"The entire path is around 74,000ft of climbing, the equivalent of summiting Everest two-and-a-half times through the middle of Wales," said Oliver Wicks from Ramblers Cymru.

"We have currently completed waymarking the route up to and including the Brecon Beacons and hope to have completed the entire route by the new year."

Starting from Cardiff, the route takes in the Black mountains, Brecon Beacons, Devil's Bridge, Barmouth and Snowdon before reaching Conwy.

He said walkers would still need to have maps and be able to navigate their way as there were some sections where it was not feasible to put up markers.

A new guide book for the Cambrian Way was also launched on Monday.