A motorcyclist has died in a crash with with a car in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it happened near the entrance of Welshpool golf club at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.

The man, who died at the scene, was riding a silver Suzuki bike and the other vehicle was a red Toyota Landcruiser.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage..