Motorcyclist dies in crash near Welshpool golf club
- 5 August 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with with a car in Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it happened near the entrance of Welshpool golf club at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.
The man, who died at the scene, was riding a silver Suzuki bike and the other vehicle was a red Toyota Landcruiser.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage..