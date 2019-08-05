Image copyright Family photo Image caption Police believe Judith Evans had a "medical episode" while driving in Cardiff

A woman who died in a crash in Cardiff was a mother and grandmother with a "heart of gold", her family said.

Judith Evans died after suffering what South Wales Police believe was "a medical episode" while driving on the A48.

Her car left the road on Eastern Avenue at about 11:45 BST on 31 July.

The 48-year-old, from Rhydyfelin, in Pontypridd, was a care assistant and was well-known in the community as she once ran a taxi firm.

Her family called her "a loving partner to Paul, caring mother to Robert, Michaela, Ashley and Sam and a doting nanny to Aaliyah and Ayesha".

"Jude had a heart of gold as shown by her job as a care assistant, nothing was ever too much trouble," the family said in a tribute.

"She loved to go on her holidays abroad, she almost didn't come back from Palm Springs, California, after being offered a job, but the thought of her grandchildren brought her home."

Ms Evans' family thanked the emergency services and people who stopped to help.

"Jude will be loved and missed by us all, always," they said.

Police asked witnesses to contact them.