Image caption One person needed treatment for smoke inhalation

Two people arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a flat have been released under investigation.

South Wales Police were called to reports of a blaze at about 23:35 BST on Saturday in Laburnum Place, Fairwater, Cardiff.

The block of flats was evacuated and a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They were released from custody on Sunday. Inquiries are continuing.

Police initially said two men had been arrested but have now clarified it was a man and a woman.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.