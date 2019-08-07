Image copyright Cardiff Living/Pentan Architects Image caption A mix of private and council housing is planned for Llanrumney, Cardiff

How we live, where we work and how we get around Wales, might look very different in 20 years' time.

Ministers say a clear vision is needed about how the country is developed and "what kind of place we want Wales to be in 2040".

But the new national development framework - out for consultation for the next three months - also recognises the distinctive challenges in different parts of the nation.

And there are headaches in striking the balance between the demands for industry, energy and housing - and protecting one of Wales' greatest assets, its environment.

Policies are outlined across three regions. So if you live in north Wales, mid and south west Wales, or south east Wales - what can you expect?

Image copyright NicolasMcComber/Getty Images Image caption The coast from Caernarfon to Prestatyn will play an important role but there needs to be investment in flood management

NORTH WALES - 10 TO WATCH OUT FOR

Primary focus for growth will be on Wrexham to Deeside

Cross-border opportunities with Cheshire and north west England but also connections with mid and south west Wales

The North Wales Metro will be part of a strengthening of transport links with Chester, Liverpool and Manchester, while congestion pinch points need to be addressed on the A55

19,400 new homes needed over the next 20 years

The coastal corridor from Caernarfon to Prestatyn has an important role but investment in flood management is needed, a potential risk to growth

Green belts to help manage planning and growth but developments must also consider language, with more than 200,000 Welsh speakers among a 700,000 population

Holyhead port's role needs to be maintained and enhanced, including investment to support cruise ships

Tourism must be supported; importance of universities and advanced manufacturing in Flintshire also highlighted

Development must help deliver North Wales Growth Deal

The "strong potential" for renewable energy is highlighted. The potential economic benefits of new nuclear developments, like Wylfa B, are recognised, but also a "need to be balanced" against the long-term impact that large-scale developments have on sensitive areas and the surrounding environment

Image copyright leighcol/Getty Images Image caption Swansea Bay is one of two areas of primary focus for growth in mid and south west Wales

MID AND SOUTH WEST WALES - 10 TO WATCH OUT FOR

Primary focus for growth - Swansea Bay and Llanelli

Secondary role for the Haven towns of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Aberystwyth, Newtown and Llandrindod Wells - they need to be supported to ensure "managed growth"

The region includes Wales' second city, as well as two national parks and some of the UK's most rural areas, but lacks connectivity. Swansea Bay Metro can improve accessibility and connectivity across the region - and see better planning involving land use and transport. Commitment also to tackle M4 congestion issues

23,400 new homes needed over the next 20 years - 44% need to be affordable housing

Getty Changing Wales In figures 114,000 new homes needed by 2038

4% rise in population estimated

10% target increase in Welsh-speakers

70%of power consumed to be generated by renewables by 2030 Source: National Development Framework, 2019

The Haven waterway's "unique combination" of natural harbour and long-established industries should be supported

"Significant" renewable energy potential

A "positive" planning framework needed to support tourism growth

Plans should consider the relationship between housing and economic growth and language in the region's Welsh-speaking heartlands

Two thirds of people in Ceredigion live in places with less than 2,000 people. Regional plans should look at how jobs, housing and services can be provided to support rural communities. It highlights the work of the new Growing Mid Wales Partnership

Planning decisions on key housing and employment sites should consider the investment in regional projects such as those through the Swansea Bay city deal

Image copyright Chris McDowell/Getty Images Image caption There are plans to develop Newport as a "second focal point" in south east Wales

SOUTH EAST WALES - 10 TO WATCH OUT FOR

Primary focus for growth - Cardiff, Newport and the Valleys. Cardiff will "retain and extend" its role as the primary national centre for culture, sport, leisure, finance, media and the night-time economy

The legacy of industrial decline in the Valleys remains a major issue and plans should focus on how further regeneration can be achieved and bring brownfield sites back into use

Development and growth of Newport to allow it to fulfil its potential as a "second focal point" for the region

71,200 new homes needed over the next 20 years - 48% need to be for social housing

South Wales Metro is a "major strategic opportunity" but, as well as Cardiff, it can help regeneration in towns like Merthyr, Pontypridd, Caerphilly and Bridgend along the new transport corridors