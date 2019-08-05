Image copyright Gareth Pugh Image caption Ben Brunning took first place in the strongman competition on the weekend

The strongest man in Wales has added a European title to his name after winning another competition.

Ben "Badger" Brunning took first place at the Official Strongman Games European Championship in Rotherham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old said it was "brilliant" to have won and was looking forward to the world championships in Florida.

But despite a weekend battling the UK's toughest, builders' yard worker Mr Brunning was back at work at 07:00 BST.

Mr Brunning, who holds the Wales Strongest Man 2019 title, said he would have to make his own way to the competition in Florida.

"I've got raise the money to get there," he said.

"It's roughly about £1,000 because you've got to make your way to America."

He admitted he would have liked the day off from builders' merchant Travis Perkins.

"Someone else was taking the day off, it is what it is," said Mr Brunning, who comes from Bala and weighs 22 stone.

"They have been very kind to me, they have not made me lift too much."

He drove straight home after Sunday's gruelling event and "went straight to bed."

"I'm sure I will celebrate when I have got the energy," Mr Brunning said.

Tough enough?

Image copyright Marcus Chairman Image caption Ben Brunning is now off to the world championship in Florida