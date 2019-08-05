Strongman Games: Wales' strongest man wins Europe title
The strongest man in Wales has added a European title to his name after winning another competition.
Ben "Badger" Brunning took first place at the Official Strongman Games European Championship in Rotherham on Sunday.
The 31-year-old said it was "brilliant" to have won and was looking forward to the world championships in Florida.
But despite a weekend battling the UK's toughest, builders' yard worker Mr Brunning was back at work at 07:00 BST.
Mr Brunning, who holds the Wales Strongest Man 2019 title, said he would have to make his own way to the competition in Florida.
"I've got raise the money to get there," he said.
"It's roughly about £1,000 because you've got to make your way to America."
- Sam Taylor: Welsh woman's bid to become world's strongest
- Iron Biby: From fat-shamed boy to World's Strongest Man contender
- 'Extraordinary' genetic make-up of north-east Wales men
He admitted he would have liked the day off from builders' merchant Travis Perkins.
"Someone else was taking the day off, it is what it is," said Mr Brunning, who comes from Bala and weighs 22 stone.
"They have been very kind to me, they have not made me lift too much."
He drove straight home after Sunday's gruelling event and "went straight to bed."
"I'm sure I will celebrate when I have got the energy," Mr Brunning said.
Tough enough?
- The 320kg deadlift: Contestants picked up a weight as many times as they could in a minute. Mr Brunning managed eight.
- The log: The challenge was to lift a 140kg piece of wood above the head as often as possible in 60 seconds. Mr Brunning hit eight.
- The yoke: Carrying a 400kg metal frame the sportsmen had to run 20m in the fastest time. Mr Brunning came first.
- The 25kg hammer: Contestants had to hold it in front of them for the longest period. Mr Brunning came second.
- Sandbags: Mr Brunning had to twice run 20m with a 120kg sack before throwing it on to a 4ft platform. He won that.