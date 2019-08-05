Image copyright Jeff Buck / Geograph Image caption The incident happened off the coast of Borth y Gest in Gwynedd

A person has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the sea off the coast of Gwynedd.

The Coastguard said it received reports of a person in the water at Borth y Gest, near Porthmadog, at about 15:30 BST on Monday.

The person was recovered from the water by members of the public before being airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by the coastguard helicopter.

North Wales Police and the ambulance service also attended.