Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption Swansea council tweeted a video of the damage to the lido

Two boys have been arrested after cooking oil was poured into a lido, forcing it to be closed.

Swansea council said two large drums of oil were poured across Blackpill Lido overnight into Thursday last week and it had to be cleaned before it was reopened.

A similar attack last month also saw the lido shut for several days.

South Wales Police said two boys, aged 15 and 16, had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.