The family of a man who died in a garage explosion have demanded to know why he was able to leave a mental health unit unsupervised.

Christopher Jones, 32, was staying at the Talygarn unit at County Hospital, Pontypool, Torfaen, and was allowed out under supervision.

But the first the family knew about him being let out was after the explosion at their home on 22 July.

Aneurin Bevan health board said it could not comment at this time.

Mr Jones' mother Kathie Jones believes her son killed himself at the property in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, adding he had made previous attempts.

"Immediately I heard screaming. I heard someone running around shouting 'help, help' which I understand was the gentleman opposite because he was doing work on his fence.

"We didn't think it was our garage, we thought it was next door. I thought they'd had a gas explosion because it was that big an explosion.

"I saw flames and straight away I phoned the fire brigade."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christopher Jones had made previous attempts to take his own life, according to his family

She said she did not think her son would have been involved as he was meant to be in the hospital and she usually picked him up later in the day to take him out.

She then noticed she had missed a call from the hospital.

"I rang them. They said they'd given him two hours leave and he's not back yet," Ms Jones added.

"I just collapsed because then I knew. That was a good hour after the explosion."

Mr Jones' stepfather Brian Travers said: "It wasn't too long after a detective said they'd found a body and we knew who it was.

Image caption Christopher Jones' family thought the explosion had happened at a neighbour's house

"We're only basing it on the fact that he's got a track record of trying to commit suicide. That's all we can speculate on really."

He added that he believed petrol was involved in the explosion but said questions needed to be asked about the care Mr Jones received.

An inquest into Mr Jones' death is yet to take place.

The family point to Boxing Day 2018 when they said they tried to take him into the unit only to be sent home and Mr Jones then made a suicide attempt.

Since then, he had been under the care of the unit.

'Shocked and horrified'

"There are definitely questions to be asked. Why was he allowed out for two hours as a high-risk patient - the two hours which he used to take his own life," Mr Travers said.

"Nobody has been in contact with us, which I thought would have been common decency seeing he was in their care and they're clearly aware he committed suicide.

"I'm shocked and horrified that nobody in the management team has come on the phone and said sorry."

Ms Jones said the family had only had help from their local MP and Mr Jones' doctor.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christopher Jones had been interested in video games

"I just feel everybody failed him," she added. "It should never have come to this.

"He had so much to live for. He had so many plans. Nobody helped. It's only a few people who tried."

She added: "I'm very angry about what happened. My only child has been ripped away from me and died in agony."

A spokeswoman for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said their thoughts were with Mr Jones' family.

"We have been in contact with his family and we will continue to link with them to provide any support and assistance that they require.

"At this time it would be inappropriate to comment any further."