Image copyright LDRS Image caption EU funding will help fund the project at Johnstown

Wetlands on the outskirts of Carmarthen will be opened up to the public to create an attraction for walkers and schoolchildren.

Raised paths, benches, sculptures and signs will be installed in Johnstown between the A40 and Monument Hill as part of the £128,000 Y Morfa project.

The land includes a field currently used for grazing and allotments managed by Carmarthen Town Council.

The wetlands were flooded when Storm Callum wreaked havoc in October.

Carmarthenshire County Council will hand the 33-acre site over to Carmarthen Town Council on completion of the project, part-funded by the European Union, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

County council bosses were told they would save maintenance, management and insurance costs of £6,400 a year by transferring ownership.

David Jenkins, Carmarthenshire's executive board member for resources, said: "On a financial basis it makes sense, and on ecological, environmental and other factors it's a no-brainer really."

Councillor Gareth John, who sits on both authorities, said he fully supported the project but added: "The town council has to be made fully aware of the nature of the liability it would take on."

There is currently a raised footpath running along the top of the wetlands area which he said acted as a flood defence.