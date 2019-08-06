Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found on College Street in the early hours of Sunday

An 18-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who was found unconscious in the street.

North Wales Police was called to College Street, Wrexham, on Sunday.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said the "tragic and senseless death" had left four young children without a father.

He added: "Our investigations are ongoing, however, we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to this matter."

Ch Insp Mark Williams said there would be high-visibility patrols in the area following this "dreadful incident".