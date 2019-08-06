Image copyright Paul Griffiths Image caption Resident Paul Griffiths claimed the rubbish was "unsightly and may pose a danger to children"

A developer accused of turning a meadow into a "rubbish tip" is fighting a council order to tidy it up.

Wrexham council is taking action against Gurjit Mahal, of Taylor Reed Homes, over waste material and a site office on the land in Bettisfield.

The firm previously demolished a nearby pub and built four homes in its place.

Mr Mahal has appealed against the enforcement order and claims the council is wasting his time, saying he intends to put houses on the site.

The local authority said it tolerated the presence of a site office and the dumping of building materials during work on homes in place of the former Nag's Head pub, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But the council rejected a bid to build houses on the meadow and in May ordered Mr Mahal to tidy up the site, saying he was in breach of planning rules.

Resident Paul Griffiths, whose home backs onto the land, said the "beautiful meadow" had been "transformed into a rubbish tip".

He added: "It is unsightly and may pose a danger to children in the area."

Image caption Mr Mahal says he will put forward a fresh plan to build homes on the site

Mr Mahal has launched an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate against the enforcement order, saying he had kept the site office and waste material pending a flood risk survey and a fresh housing application.

"This is a complete waste of everyone's time and effort," he said.

In response, council officers said the appeal site did not currently benefit from planning approval and the materials should not be kept there.

They asked for Mr Mahal's appeal to be dismissed and for the enforcement notice to be upheld.

A planning inspector appointed by the Welsh Government will rule on the appeal in the near future.