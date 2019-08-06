Image copyright Jeff Buck / Geograph Image caption The man was pulled from the water off the coast of Borth y Gest in Gwynedd

A 45-year-old has died after getting into difficulty in the sea while reportedly trying to rescue a boy.

It is understood the man, from Manchester, began to struggle while trying to save the child.

Members of the public pulled him from the water, near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, at about 15:30 BST on Monday.

Onlookers tried to revive him on the beach before he was flown by coastguard helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but he died later that night.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said multiple 999 calls were made to the coastguard.

A spokesman added: "The coastguard rescue team and the RNLI inshore lifeboat from Criccieth were sent, along with the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, North Wales Police and ambulance service.

"The man was recovered from the water by members of the public before being transferred by helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd."