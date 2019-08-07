Gwent Police suspend two officers amid probe

An allegation of a criminal offence against a serving officer at Gwent Police is under investigation, the force has confirmed.

The probe is also looking into allegations of misconduct against other serving officers, according to Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Rhiannon Kirk.

Two people have been suspended while inquiries continue, she said.

Avon and Somerset Police is carrying out the investigation.

"We're unable to comment further at this stage," said Ms Kirk.