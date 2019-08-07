Image copyright Family photo Image caption Philip Long was "devoted' to his four sons, his family said

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was found unconscious in a street.

Philip Long, 36, from Marchwiel, was found in College Street, Wrexham, in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement, Mr Long's family said he was a "cherished and devoted daddy to his four precious boys".

The man, from Gwersyllt, appeared before Mold magistrates and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear before the town's crown court in September.

Mr Long was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"He will be deeply missed every second of every day, but will never be forgotten," said his family.

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly has appealed for witnesses.

"I can assure people who may have information that we will treat it in the strictest of confidence," he said.