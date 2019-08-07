Image copyright Mark Blackmore Image caption Kenfig's sand dune habitat includes rare species such as the fen orchid

A campaign group has been set up to save a nature reserve amid fears it could be targeted by fly-tippers.

Bridgend County Borough Council will stop managing the 1,300-acre Kenfig reserve at the end of the year, but no-one else has yet agreed to take it on.

The sand dune habitat is regarded as one of the finest in Europe, with rare species such as the fen orchid.

Resident Heather Protheroe says people fear the site could be at risk if no-one is in place to manage it.

The council gave the Kenfig Corporation Trust, which owns the site, notice of its intention to quit last December, after trying since 2010 to find a more specialised organisation to take it over.

Ms Protheroe has set up a Facebook group warning of the reserve's plight, saying local people were becoming increasingly worried.

"I know Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has a commitment to make sure certain things are maintained," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"However, I really fear it's going to become a site for fly-tipping, there'll be no-one there to ensure people don't take their bikes up there and there'll be no-one to promote it, or look after it."

Image copyright Bridgend County Borough Council Image caption Reserve manager Dave Carrington, council officer Mark Blackmore, volunteer warden Robert Howells and cabinet member Charles Smith

Charles Smith, cabinet member for education and regeneration, said the authority had given the trust plenty of notice of its intentions.

"The ball is in the trustees' court - we have done everything we possibly can," he said.

"NRW is the backstop which would be a very minimal sort of service."

Jane Gebbie, a county councillor for Pyle, added: "All the residents are concerned they're going to lose such a marvellous and beautiful site."

In a statement, the Kenfig Corporation Trust said it "continues to explore all possible options in relation to the reserve and remains committed to ensuring that any future party managing the same, builds upon the vision and values".