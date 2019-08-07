Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption Oil was poured into the lido last Thursday

A third boy has been arrested after cooking oil was poured into a lido.

Swansea council said two large drums of oil were poured across Blackpill Lido last week and it had to be cleaned before it was reopened.

South Wales Police tweeted they had a "productive meeting" to look at ways of protecting the lido from further attacks of criminal damage.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage on Tuesday.