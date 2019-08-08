Wales

Rubbish dumped outside Cardiff's City Hall in fly-tipping incident

Fly tipping outside city hall

A large amount of rubbish has appeared outside Cardiff's City Hall.

Large items including mattresses, fencing and used furniture can be seen outside the civic building in Cathays Park.

The council said it had been made aware of the fly-tipping incident and was investigating.

A spokesman said more information would be released to the media at a press conference 10:15 BST.