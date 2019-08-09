Image copyright AAIB Image caption The Air Accidents Investigation Branch had sent a team to the scene of the crash

A pilot died five days after his glider crashed in Monmouthshire.

Steve Evans's glider flipped over on take-off at South Wales Gliding Club in Gwernesney, near Usk, on 27 July.

Police at the time said the 54-year-old had suffered serious injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

But Gwent Coroner's Office confirmed Mr Evans, from Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, died on 1 August at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said its investigation was ongoing.