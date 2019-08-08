Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Last year's Christmas parade "fell short" of expectations, Swansea council leader Rob Stewart admitted

The bulk of a £12m overhaul of Swansea city centre will be finished in time for the Christmas parade, council bosses have said.

Last year's festive event was dubbed a "shambles" as roadworks restricted the parade to just three floats.

Work on the Kingsway project stopped in March when contractor Dawnus collapsed.

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd has been called in to continue paving and "everyone was working to a mid-November deadline", the firm's spokesman said.

A Swansea Council spokesman said: "Given the difficult circumstances the council was left in with the unexpected departure of Dawnus, work to redevelop the Kingsway is progressing well while we finalise the awarding of the new contract."

He said the work schedule was being reviewed, but the main elements would be completed before the Christmas lights switch-on.

Sketty resident Alan Thomas said he felt the paving work could be quicker.

"When they had the other firm [Dawnus], they were travelling," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokesman for Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd said there were many factors which affected the job, such as the weather and the presence of underground ducts.

It was not in the company's interest to prolong the work, he said.

The paving slabs being removed near the top of Princess Way were laid by Dawnus about a decade ago to accommodate the now-departed bendy bus.

These slabs would be used elsewhere on the Kingsway project, a council spokesman said.