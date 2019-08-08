Image copyright Isle of Anglesey County Council Image caption Sian Morgan was presented with the award at a ceremony attended by First Minister Mark Drakeford

A support worker "committed to delivering a high level of care" has won a National Eisteddfod award for her use of Welsh in the workplace.

Sian Morgan has worked for the children and families service at Anglesey Council for nearly 15 years.

Ms Morgan won the Caring in Welsh award at a ceremony attended by the First Minister Mark Drakeford and Welsh language commissioner Aled Roberts.

She was one of six finalists, with the winner chosen by a public vote.

The award recognises workers in social, early years and childhood care who use the medium of Welsh.

Ms Morgan was nominated by her manager Dawn Hutchinson, who said: "Sian has made a great difference to the lives of people she supports on Anglesey.

"By communicating with people in their first language, and using the local dialect, Sian has helped families feel understood and feel less isolated."

Council leader Llinos Medi added: "We are extremely proud of Sian and her commitment to delivering such a high level of care.

"The delivery of public services through the medium of Welsh is essential and, on Anglesey, we take great pride in seeing our language having such a positive impact on the lives of local residents."