There could be more deaths at a hospital's mental health ward unless action is taken, a coroner has said.

Mark Layton issued the warning in his prevention of future deaths report following the death of Emily Inglis.

The 26-year-old patient died of asphyxia in her room at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli in April 2016, despite attempts to resuscitate her.

She had been detained under the Mental Health Act for five months. A jury returned a verdict of misadventure.

The inquest had been held in April but the coroner has now released his report.

During the hearing jurors heard how Ms Inglis was deemed to be at low risk of self-harm, meaning she was being checked on every hour.

An independent expert told the inquest in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, she had been given a reasonable level of care.

Jurors also heard former audiologist Ms Inglis had a obsessive compulsive disorder, which meant her mood could fluctuate rapidly and she suffered from "extreme impulsivity".

In his report, Mr Layton said there was evidence during the inquest "giving rise to concern".

He said there should have been an "overarching risk management plan in place" to help medical professionals and staff in treating and caring for Ms Inglis.

There were also "deficiencies" in record-keeping in terms of ensuring risk management strategies remained up-to-date and in preserving handover records.

Mr Layton added: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken."

He said Hywel Dda University Health Board had the power to take the action and it needed to respond by mid-September with details of what it proposed to do.