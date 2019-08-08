A primary school head teacher has been suspended from her post.

Catherine Lloyd-Jenkins has been the head of Ysgol Gymraeg Ffwrnes in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, since 2000.

Carmarthenshire council confirmed the suspension but would not reveal the reason behind it as an investigation was being carried out.

The council's director of education, Gareth Morgans, said the issue of school staffing was "a matter for the governing body".