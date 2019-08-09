Denbighshire dinghy rescue after children blown out to sea
- 9 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two children have been rescued after being blown out to sea on a dinghy off the Denbighshire coast.
Flint Coastguard said it was called out just before 12:00 BST.
The dinghy was reported to have been blown offshore from Prestatyn near to the Talacre lighthouse.
A spokesman for the coastguard said the children had been brought to shore by a lifeboat before being handed over to paramedics but their condition was unknown.